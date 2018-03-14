Prosecutor to Seek Death Penalty for Accused Florida School Shooter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Broward State Attorney Michael Satz has filed a formal notice that he intends to seek the death penalty for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 people in a Florida high school last month, Satz's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Broward State Attorney Michael J. Satz announced he intends to seek the death penalty in the case against Nikolas Jacob Cruz," the release said.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

Cruz is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for formal arraignment on the 34-count indictment.

Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and teachers alike at the Broward County high school he'd attended before being expelled for disciplinary problems. The death toll stands at 17.