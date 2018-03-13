Trump Jr. Says Not Surprised Panel Found No Evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview on Tuesday that he is not surprised that the House Intelligence Committee has ended its investigation into allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign after uncovering no evidence of wrongdoing.

"I’m not surprised, I’ve known all along, right. I mean, this is something we've dealt with for two years and what I really want to know is how much money, time and resources were spent on this witch hunt by the Democrats, simply because they couldn't believe that Donald Trump won," Trump Jr. said on Fox News.

Trump Jr. said Democrats would not give up on the story line of Russian collusion because it's the only talking point the party has for the 2018 midterm elections.

The House Intelligence Committee released an initial report on Monday saying that its yearlong investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election turned up no evidence of "collusion, coordination, or conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and Moscow. The draft report is supported only by the Republican members of the committee, while the panel's Democrats are expected to dispute its conclusions.

The Intelligence Committee is conducting one of several congressional investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, in addition to the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the claims of meddling in the election groundless, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that no evidence has been produced to substantiate the allegations.