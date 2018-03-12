Register
00:26 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police light

    'N***ers Leave': Historic Site Defaced By Racial Slur, Phallic Symbol (PHOTO)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    131

    Massachusetts' Nantucket Police Department announced Sunday that an investigation had been launched after the island's historic African Meeting House was vandalized over the weekend.

    In a press release, officials indicated that the historic site had been spray painted with the words "N***ers Leave" along with an image of a penis on the front of the building.

    Warning: This image contains offensive language.

    African Meeting House in Nantucket, Massachusetts gets spray painted with racial and lewd slurs.
    © Courtesy of the Nantucket Police Department
    African Meeting House in Nantucket, Massachusetts gets spray painted with racial and lewd slurs.

    "It is believed at this time that the incident occurred between the hours of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:45 a.m. Sunday," the statement noted. "Officers are conducting a canvas of the neighborhood in an effort to determine if anyone saw or heard anything unusual overnight."

    "This building dates back to 1827 and has touched the lives of escaped slaves, Native Americans, Cape Verdeans, Quakers, educators and abolitionists over its history. This senseless act is not only a senseless crime but an attack on the rich history of this very community," it added.

    Student gets suspended from Kokomo High School after sharing video of fellow student and teacher playing hangman with racial slur
    © Screenshot/Sicileycannon_
    WATCH: Student Suspended For Sharing Video of Teacher Playing Hangman With Racial Slur

    "Crimes such as this are not what Nantucket is about. Nantucket is known for its diverse population and celebrates the diversity of cultures that make up this island community."

    The building, which was a school house, church and meeting house when the island was segregated, became a museum in 1999.

    "I broke down, I was hysterical. I cried," Charity-Grace Mofsen, director of the African Meeting House, told the Inquirer and Mirror before adding that her emotions quickly changed when she witnessed the outpouring of support from the community.

    "We have people coming together when they see that something is wrong and hateful, we get together and say ‘this is not what we stand for, this is not what our island is about,'" Mofsen told the outlet. "I think it is good to see people come out and show their support."

    Though members of the Nantucket community were able to wash most of the racist and lewd marks off of the building, Boston's Museum of African American History said on Monday that its efforts to remove the graffiti are still ongoing.

    ​Since the incident, state officials such as US Senator Ed Markey and the district's state senator, Julian Cyr, have expressed disgust at the matter.

    "Take a good look. This isn't some far off place — this is racist terror in my district," Cyr said in a statement. "Nantucket woke up this morning to its African Meeting House attacked in the most vile and heinous of ways."

    Mirroring Cyr's remarks, Markey said the incident is "as vile as it is cowardly."

    A drug addict holds a needle and syringe.
    © AP Photo/ Anja Niedringhaus
    ‘Early Signal of a Potential Outbreak’: Massachusetts Raises Alarm Over HIV Rise Amid Opioid Epidemic

    Though officials have not detained any suspects, Nantucket's police chief, William Pittman, suggested to the Boston Globe that the vandal could have been a local teen, a drunken resident on their way home from a nearby club or even a college student on break.

    "My first impression of that is… we're dealing with somebody who is obviously very immature," Pittman told the publication. "It's probably more mischievous than it is sinister, but their choice of location couldn't have been worse."

    In addition to speaking with locals, the police department has also set up a hotline for residents with knowledge of the incident who wish to remain anonymous.

    Related:

    When Ocean Freezes Over in Massachusetts
    ‘Beyond Scary’: Massachusetts Loses Track of Almost 1,800 Sex Offenders
    Massachusetts Joins US Climate Alliance After Trump Pull Out of Paris Accord
    Pilot Killed After Plane Hits Apartment Building in US State of Massachusetts
    Massachusetts Court Demands That Exxon Mobil Hand Over Climate Change Documents
    Tags:
    racial slurs, Massachusetts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok