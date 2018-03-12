Stormy Daniels Willing to Pay Back $130K to ‘Speak Openly' on Trump Affair

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels revealed Monday that she would pay back the $130,000 in hush money she was given in order to be able to discuss her alleged affair with US President Donald Trump.

The offer, which was declared in a letter addressed to Michael Cohen and Lawrence Rosen, outlines that in exchange for the refund, Daniels would be able to "speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the President and the attempts to silence her." Cohen, a lawyer for Trump, facilitated the $130,000 agreement; Rosen is an attorney representing Cohen.

It later noted that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, would be able to "use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession," without fearing any legal retribution.

If the offer is accepted, the letter notes that the funds would be wired to an account designated by Trump by Friday. The offer will remain open until noon Tuesday.

"This has never been about the money," Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, told NBC News. "It has always been about Ms. Clifford being allowed to tell the truth. The American people should be permitted to judge for themselves who is shooting straight with them and who is misleading them. Our offer seeks to allow this to happen."

© AP Photo/ Bill Haber Totally (L)awful: Trump's Lawyer Confesses He Paid Porn Actress From His Own Pocket

Cohen has, however, obtained a temporary restraining order barring Daniels from sharing any "confidential information" related to their agreement. It has also been reported that Cohen is trying to stop an interview Daniels did with "60 Minutes" from airing, according to The Hill.

Daniels' official offer letter comes days after the former actress' lawyer filed a lawsuit claiming that her non-disclosure agreement was invalid because 45 never actually signed it. Avenatti first indicated that his client would be willing to return the hefty sum Wednesday, hours after filing the lawsuit, during an interview with Savannah Guthrie of "Today."

"She may ultimately return the money," Avenatti told Guthrie. "She's prepared to [return the funds]."

"In light of the amount of misinformation that Mr. Cohen has put out there to the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and others, I think it's time for her to tell her story and for the public to decide who's telling the truth," he added.

Both the White House and Trump have repeatedly denied allegations regarding the 2006 affair. Most recently, on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she'd spoken with POTUS about the allegations and that he'd denied all of them.