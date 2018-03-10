US National Rifle Association Sues to Block Florida's New Gun Control Law

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit to block legislation signed into law in the US state of Florida that increases the age to 21 for purchasing firearms, a court filing revealed.

"Plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief: a declaration that Florida’s law banning adult, law-abiding citizens under the age of 21 from purchasing firearms of any kind is unconstitutional under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution," the court document said on Friday.

Florida Governor Rick Scott on Friday signed a new gun control and school safety bill that comes just over three weeks after a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"Will this bill make a huge investment and dramatically improves school safety? Will this bill provide more funding to treat the mentally ill? Will this bill give far more tools to keep guns away from people that should not have them? The answer to all three of them is yes. And that's why I am signing the legislation today." Scott said.