State Dept Rules Out Normalization of Relations With Russia 'Anytime Soon'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not at a point where relations with Russia will normalize in the near future, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing.

"Our relationship with Russia is not at a point where it looks like it is going to be normalized anytime soon," Nauert said on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has not received an invitation from Russian officials to meet with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov during his five-day tour in Africa, Nauert said. Both leaders will be in Ethiopia at the same time.

Relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated over the past few years following the 2014 conflict in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Ties were further strained by US accusations that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election. Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the US vote and said the allegations of interference are groundless and run counter to the principles and conduct of Russian foreign policy.

Meanwhile, in December US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that he United States and Russia did not have a working relationship, noting however, that Donald Trump "views it as extremely important" to establish one.