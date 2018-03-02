Register
02:31 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The United States and Russia are planning to unveil a monument in honor of the Lend Lease program participants in Elizabeth City, North Carolina in the fall of 2018

    Elizabeth City Struggles With Decision to Establish Lend-Lease Monument

    © Courtesy of Elizabeth City,NC
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The vote against erecting a Russian monument in honor of the Lend-Lease program participants in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, may be revised, City Manager Richard Olson told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "The city council did not approve the memorandum of understanding, which outlines each respective party’s responsibilities. The project is at a standstill until I receive further direction from my city council," Olson said. "There could be a chance that the Elizabeth City council may reconsider its vote in the near future."

    Earlier on Thursday, the Charlotte Observer reported the Elizabeth City council voted 5-3 against a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Defense Ministry that would have permitted erecting the monument.

    Olson said he is hopeful that either revisions can be made to the memorandum of understanding, which would make it acceptable to the city council, or the monument can be located at another mutually agreed upon location."

    "The City will continue to move forward with the improvements that were previously approved for Coast Guard Park. Those improvement will not affect the area were the monument could be located. Mayor Parker will be drafting a letter explaining the issue to our Russian counterparts," Olson said.

    Via ALSIB, the US Lend-Lease Program provided Russia with nearly 8,000 aircraft.
    © bravo369.net
    Elizabeth City in North Carolina to Honour US-Soviet Cooperation During WWII
    In February, Elizabeth City Mayor Pro-Tem Rickey King told reporters the United States and Russia were planning to unveil a monument on the city’s waterfront in the fall of 2018. King said the project was facing no challenges despite the tense relations between Russia and the United States.

    Olson told the media the city council vote means the project would be killed or derailed, adding that he was in discussions with the city attorney on the next steps.

    The monument represents a Russia-made bronze statue of the Catalina aircraft that was used during the Lend Lease program with three individuals on it — representatives of the Soviet Union, Canada and the United States.

    The Alaska-Siberia Air Route was used as part of the Lend-Lease program to deliver US warplanes to the Soviet Union in the 1942-1945 period. It consisted of roads and airports that began in Montana and ran some 6,000 miles through Canada onto Alaska, where Soviet pilots tested the aircraft before flying them into Siberia to be sent westward for use against German forces.

    More than 8,000 US warplanes were sent to the Soviet Union to aid the country in its fight against Nazi Germany.

    Related:

    Lavrov, Fairbanks Mayor to Lay Wreaths at Lend-Lease Memorial in Alaska Thursday
    Russian, US Pilots Meet Up in Alaska as Part of Historic Lend-Lease Route
    Russia Returns Lend-Lease WWII Bomber Debris to US
    Tags:
    commemoration, history, monument, Lend-Lease, Rickey King, Richard Olson, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok