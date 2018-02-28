Register
23:51 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Investigation launched after surveillance footage shows New Jersey cop punching man 12 times

    WATCH: New Jersey Cop Punches Man 12 Times, Sparks Investigation

    © Screenshot/NJ.Com
    US
    Get short URL
    301

    Three officers with New Jersey's Camden County Police Department were placed on paid leave Tuesday after video surfaced showing an officer repeatedly punching a local man in the head while two others held him down.

    The incident, which took place on Thursday, was recorded by surveillance cameras belonging to the Fairview Liquor store in Camden, New Jersey.

    Footage shows Edward Minguela being tackled to the ground by an officer roughly 14 seconds after officials approached him outside of the liquor store. Once Minguela landed on the ground, it took officers six seconds to pin him down before one made the decision to start punching him in the head. The officer delivering the blows even manages to knock the hat off one of the officers holding Minguela down.

    ​"When I turned around, all I see is like a bright light and a cop pointing a gun at me," Minguela told NJ.com. "The whole time [the officer is] screaming, 'Stop resisting! Stop resisting!' and I wasn't even resisting. You can see my hand is in front of my head, I was trying to block it."

    "When I was on the ground, it felt like it was never going to stop," he added.

    Kristen Hyman at the Hudson County Sheriff's Department swearing in ceremony in June 2017
    © Courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff's Department
    ‘I 100% Want My Job Back': New Jersey Cop Fired for Dominatrix Past Vows to Get Job Back (PHOTOS)

    Officers later took Minguela to the emergency room, where he was treated for injuries including a fractured wrist. It was at this time that he was also issued a summons for resisting arrest and obstruction.

    According to Minguela, the arresting officials informed him at the hospital that he'd been apprehended because he matched a description of a person that was reported as carrying a gun in the area. He was also standing near a car that their person of interest was described as driving.

    But when Minguela asked why they didn't just search him, officers told him to stop talking, he told the outlet.

    "I just don't know what was going through their minds," Minguela said. "I think it's going to be hard to trust any cop now."

    Dan Keashen, the spokesperson for Camden County, called the incident "disturbing and troublesome."

    Fight breaks out at a Denny's establishment in Vineland, New Jersey
    © Screenshot/Jariito Excia
    WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at New Jersey Restaurant

    "Listen, the video, I think, speaks for itself," Keashen told NBC10. "It's highly disturbing. We have serious concerns for it."

    The Camden County Prosecutor's Office began to investigate the incident Monday after Minguela submitted a complaint with the department's internal affairs division.

    "This office is dedicated to the improvement of the delivery of police services and assures all citizens that complaints of police misconduct are properly and promptly addressed," Alexandra McVeigh, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, said in a statement.

    Though the investigation is still ongoing, Minguela is due in court on Thursday to address the summons officers gave him.

    Related:

    New Jersey Cop Loses Job After Superiors Discover Dominatrix Past (PHOTOS)
    Lifters Gotta Lift: Meet New Jersey’s ‘Supergirl,’ the World’s Strongest Teen
    Man Linked to Vandalized African-American Churches in New Jersey Arrested
    American Atheists Group Sues New Jersey Animal Shelter to Stop Animal Blessings
    Mistrial Declared in Corruption Trial of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez
    Tags:
    Police, Camden County Police Department, New Jersey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok