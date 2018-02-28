Twitter Explodes Over Clinton's 'Russians Still Coming' Remark

Twitter users mocked Hillary Clinton's post claiming that Russia is a threat to the US.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a statement on Wednesday Russia still poses a threat to the United States that President Donald Trump's administration must confront.

Clinton referenced National Security Agency (NSA) Director Michael Rogers' congressional testimony during which he said Trump had not directed him to take any action in response to Moscow's alleged election meddling.

I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?https://t.co/Z6uaSCgdF6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2018

Twitter users mock Hillary Clinton's post, remarking that to her "Russians are under every bed" and suggest that she "drink less."

Congrads, #HillaryClinton, your idea is a dumbest idea of the year. Isis is a real problem, not #Russia — Jori M (@JoriVaan) February 28, 2018

— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) February 28, 2018

The head of US Cyber Command reminded officials that sanctions and other measures have not "changed the calculus or the behavior" of Russia as it seeks to intervene in this year's midterm elections.

"We're taking steps, but we're probably not doing enough. Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly come to the conclusion that there's a little price to pay here and therefore I can continue this activity," Adm. Michael S. Rogers, who also directs the National Security Agency, said in a testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

READ MORE: Ex-CIA Chief of Russia Ops: US Has Carried Out Election Meddling Historically

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign and claimed Clinton was the one who colluded with Russia to get dirt on her rival.

Top Russian officials have repeatedly refuted accusations of interference. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called all such claims groundless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that the accusations that Russia meddled in the elections of foreign states were unsubstantiated.