Register
03:18 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert O'Neill confirmed that he had fired two shots into the forehead of Osama bin Laden during the raid on the al-Qaeda leader’s compound in Pakistan in 2011

    Navy SEAL Who Said He Killed Osama bin Laden Kicked Off Plane for Drunkenness

    © REUTERS/ Walter Hinick/The Montana Standard
    US
    Get short URL
    652

    A US Navy SEAL who claims to have shot Osama bin Laden in the head in 2011 has been reportedly thrown off a plane for being drunk, rude and combative. While his assistant claims the reports are exaggerated, social media displays a mixed reaction.

    Robert "Rob" O'Neill, a US Navy SEAL known for claiming the shots that bin Laden in 2011, was forced off a commercial flight from Nashville to Dallas, according to a report by TMZ. Per TMZ, a flight attendant noticed that O'Neill was too drunk to fly; when he was told to leave the flight, he started yelling "vile slurs" at the attendant and eventually passed out.

    When O'Neill regained consciousness, he was told to leave the plane once again, but this time O'Neill reportedly resorted to violence and "became belligerent," and police had to be called in.

    According to the Sun, he was not arrested and the airline re-booked his flight.

    The Montana Standard contacted Kris Kelly, O'Neill's assistant, who said in an email that the TMZ report was inaccurate.

    "The truth has been stretched a bit, which sometimes happens," Kelly said in a email, pointing that, while O'Neill did have a few alcoholic beverages, he fell asleep on board the plane and was not aggressive. The only reason the flight attendants discovered he was drunk was because O'Neill's wife Jess asked them to hand over the cell phone that Rob forgot.

    "Jess was surprised that [Rob] was being removed from the plane as he came back down the jetway (they were going to different places), as he was not combative at all. There was no negative interaction with any flight attendants or airline staff, other than the obvious getting removed," Kelly said in an email.

    The situation caused mixed reactions on social media. While some defended the Navy SEAL, saying that a "war hero" should be "allowed to get drunk anywhere he wants," others pointed out that "rules are rules" and apply to everyone.

    O'Neill has a history with alcohol. In 2016, he was charged with a DUI after police found him asleep behind the wheel in Montana, according to the Sun. The police said he failed a sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer. O'Neill told police he had one drink and said he might have taken Ambien, a prescribed sleeping aid drug, reported the Montana Standard. Eventually, the Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney's Office dropped the DUI charge against O'Neill in October 2016, amending it to a misdemeanor charge of negligent endangerment.

    In 2014, O'Neill said he was the  SEAL Team Six member who shot bin Laden dead in a May 2, 2011, raid on the terrorist leader's compound in Pakistan.  This revelation has been criticized by his fellow SEALs, with Rear Admiral Brian Losey and Force Master Chief Michael Magaraci issuing a public statement stating that "a critical tenant [sic] of our ethos is 'I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions.'"

    Related:

    Bin Laden’s Declassified Files Vanish From CIA Website
    Syrian Army Finds Bomb-Laden Car With Chemical Agents in Deir ez-Zor - Reports
    Porn, Mr. Bean, Tom & Jerry, Viral Videos: Contents of bin Laden's Computer
    A Family Like Any Other? CIA Releases #1 Terrorist Osama bin Laden's Home VIDEO
    Tags:
    alcohol, plane, Robert O'Neill, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok