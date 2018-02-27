Watchdog: California Court Ruling Ends Pesticide Spraying

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A judge in the US state of California has ruled to end chemical pesticides usage by the state’s food and agriculture agency, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release on Monday.

"A judge has ordered the California Department of Food and Agriculture to stop using chemical pesticides in its statewide program until the agency complies with state environmental laws," the release said.

In 2014, state officials approved a program that allowed spraying 79 pesticides, some of which were known to cause cancer and birth defects.

A coalition of 11 public health and environmental groups as well as the city of Berkeley sued the state after failed attempts to convince the California Department of Food and Agriculture to use pesticides that are safe for human health and the environment, the release said.

Before last week’s ruling, the court ruled on January 8 to void approval of the department’s statewide program because of numerous violations of state environmental laws, the release said.