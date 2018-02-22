Register
01:33 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian officials launch investigation after footage of teenager being pinned to the ground and handcuffed by fare inspectors surfaces online

    Canada's TTC Launches Investigation After Video of Handcuffed Teen Surfaces

    © Screenshot/ Bethany EJ McBride
    US
    Get short URL
    220

    On Tuesday, Canada's Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced that they would be launching an internal investigation after two of its fare inspectors were filmed pinning a teenager to the ground and handcuffing him.

    The altercation, which took place Sunday, was filmed by fellow commuter Bethany McBride.

    "I didn't do anything," the teen is heard crying out. "You're hurting me! You're hurting me!"

    The captions on McBride's two short videos are "one black kid, 5 cops" and simply "f**ked….."

    Police Officer
    © Fotolia/ mario beauregard
    South Carolina Teen Charged for Threatening 'Round 2 of Florida'

    According to McBride, the teenager was trying to get off a streetcar when a fare inspector grabbed him and pinned him to the ground. Once the youth was slammed onto the concrete, officials threw handcuffs on him. Three police officers later joined the two inspectors to hold the teen down.

    "I didn't hear anyone ask him for proof of payment before grabbing him," McBride told The Toronto Star. "He looked banged up, terrified and humiliated."

    Speaking to City News, McBride added that it seemed as though the inspectors purposely targeted the teen.

    "It looked like he was going to get off and they were making their rounds checking people's transfers and they wanted to catch him," she told City News. "I saw the [teen] react semi-aggressively, in a defensive manner."

    McBride indicated to the publication that when the teen was suddenly grabbed by the inspector, he shoved the officer away in self defense before the altercation intensified.

    The teen was placed in a police car 20 minutes after the incident began. He was later released.

    Handcuffs
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Florida Teacher Arrested for Engaging Teen in ‘Extremely Vulgar' Sex Chat

    In response to the bubbling outrage, Stuart Green, a spokesperson for TTC, released a statement saying that the department was "concerned" and would be "taking the incident seriously."

    "We are currently conducting an internal investigation, including reviewing video to determine exactly what happened and why and we will take appropriate action where necessary," Green added.

    No criminal charges have been filed against the teenager, according to reports.

    Related:

    'I Don't Believe in a Natural Look': Czech Teenager Turns Into Real Barbie Doll
    Scientists Use 3D Imaging to Reconstruct Face of 9,000-Year-Old Teenager (PHOTO)
    WATCH: LA Cop Drags Teenager Off Train, Arrests Her, for Keeping Feet on Seat
    Indian Teenager Kills Herself After Schoolmates Shamed Her for Dark Complexion
    Austrian Prosecutors Allegedly Indict Teenager on Terror-Related Charges
    Tags:
    Toronto Transit Commission, teenager, Toronto, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok