Canada's TTC Launches Investigation After Video of Handcuffed Teen Surfaces

On Tuesday, Canada's Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced that they would be launching an internal investigation after two of its fare inspectors were filmed pinning a teenager to the ground and handcuffing him.

The altercation, which took place Sunday, was filmed by fellow commuter Bethany McBride.

"I didn't do anything," the teen is heard crying out. "You're hurting me! You're hurting me!"

The captions on McBride's two short videos are "one black kid, 5 cops" and simply "f**ked….."

According to McBride, the teenager was trying to get off a streetcar when a fare inspector grabbed him and pinned him to the ground. Once the youth was slammed onto the concrete, officials threw handcuffs on him. Three police officers later joined the two inspectors to hold the teen down.

"I didn't hear anyone ask him for proof of payment before grabbing him," McBride told The Toronto Star. "He looked banged up, terrified and humiliated."

Speaking to City News, McBride added that it seemed as though the inspectors purposely targeted the teen.

"It looked like he was going to get off and they were making their rounds checking people's transfers and they wanted to catch him," she told City News. "I saw the [teen] react semi-aggressively, in a defensive manner."

McBride indicated to the publication that when the teen was suddenly grabbed by the inspector, he shoved the officer away in self defense before the altercation intensified.

The teen was placed in a police car 20 minutes after the incident began. He was later released.

In response to the bubbling outrage, Stuart Green, a spokesperson for TTC, released a statement saying that the department was "concerned" and would be "taking the incident seriously."

"We are currently conducting an internal investigation, including reviewing video to determine exactly what happened and why and we will take appropriate action where necessary," Green added.

No criminal charges have been filed against the teenager, according to reports.