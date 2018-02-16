US Accuses Russian Military of 2017 'NotPetya' Cyberattack Against Ukraine

The malware posed as ransomware, demanding $300 in exchange for access to targeted websites. However, experts reported that it was a destructive software meant to deal damage to websites it infected, not extort money.
BREAKING: White House blames 2017 "NotPetya" cyberattack on Russian military and asserts that the cyberattack "will be met with international consequences." pic.twitter.com/TphIMtGvlx— NBC News World News (@NBCNewsWorld) February 15, 2018
