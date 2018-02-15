Register
00:25 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kristen Hyman at the Hudson County Sheriff's Department swearing in ceremony in June 2017

    New Jersey Cop Fired for Dominatrix Past Vows to Get Back Job Back

    © Courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff's Department
    US
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Despite getting fired from New Jersey's Hudson County Sheriff's Office last Wednesday for appearing as a dominatrix in bondage films years ago, Kristen Hyman says she's not going down without a fight.

    In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition Tuesday, Hyman announced that she will be appealing the department's decision to fire her.

    "I 100 percent want my job back," Hyman told interviewer Les Trent. "I will take every avenue available to get my job back."

    According to Hyman, the May 2017 investigation was launched after an ex-boyfriend told one of Hyman's colleagues at the police academy that she'd acted as a dominatrix before pursuing a job with the department. After catching wind of Hyman's past, Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari initiated an investigation and ultimately suspended her six days before she was set to graduate.

    Kristen Hyman as Domina Nyx Blake
    © Screenshot/Pornhub
    Kristen Hyman as Domina Nyx Blake

    She was later allowed to graduate from the academy in June after a judge rescinded the suspension, noting the department's decision was inappropriate as she had not yet attended a disciplinary hearing. However, once Hyman graduated, officials immediately put her on paid administrative leave pending the hearing, which was scheduled for November 14. The hearing, which concluded last Wednesday, ended with Hyman's dismissal from the force.

    Though the department labeled Hyman's behavior as "unbecoming of a public employee," she told Trent that the films she acted in from 2008 to 2012 were just "acting roles."

    "I don't look at this as an embarrassing thing," Hyman said. "These are acting roles, filmed acting roles. I am not 100 percent sure why anyone would think I should be embarrassed about it."

    Kristen Hyman as Domina Nyx Blake
    © Screenshot/Pornhub
    Kristen Hyman as Domina Nyx Blake

    "I was never filmed naked or doing sexual acts," she added, before comparing her work as character Domina Nyx Blake to the film series "50 Shades of Grey."

    "I was in my early 20s, I had been doing acting and pursuing acting as a career," she explained. "Someone had mentioned filming things like this and I asked if there was any nudity. They said ‘no.' I thought it would be fun and interesting — and it was interesting."

    Footage of Hyman as Domina Nyx Blake shows the 31-year-old whipping, slapping and punching men who are naked and bound.
    Doug Anton, Hyman's attorney, told the outlet that he's confident she will be donning the blue soon enough.

    "She's done nothing wrong," Anton said. " She had been an actress in scripted roles."

    Fight breaks out at a Denny's establishment in Vineland, New Jersey
    © Screenshot/Jariito Excia
    WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at New Jersey Restaurant

    Though Hyman later described a moment when Schillari reportedly called her "disgusting," the sheriff released a statement to The Jersey Journal calling the accusation a "complete lie."

    "My only words in her presence were made during the hearing when her attorneys asked me to view her videos and I expressed to them that I did not want to because they are disgusting," Schillari told the publication. "I would like to further state that I strongly support the decision by the hearing officer to terminate Ms. Hyman as a Hudson County sheriff's officer."

    The Hudson County Sheriff's Department has since hired an outside firm to represent them in court. The law firm is owned by the brother of a retired undersheriff with the department, Jersey Journal reported.

    Related:

    New Jersey Cop Loses Job After Superiors Discover Dominatrix Past (PHOTOS)
    Man Linked to Vandalized African-American Churches in New Jersey Arrested
    American Atheists Group Sues New Jersey Animal Shelter to Stop Animal Blessings
    Mistrial Declared in Corruption Trial of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez
    Were Elections in New Jersey, Virginia, Elsewhere a Referendum on Trump?
    Tags:
    Dominatrix, Kristen Hyman, New Jersey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok