Register
22:49 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    School Shooting Florida Download Comp Tag as... Cancel Apply Back to search results14of36,768 results SCHOOL SHOOTING FLORIDA Overview Download now This photo provided by the Broward County Jail shows Nikolas Cruz. Authorities say Cruz, a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, killing more than a dozen people and injuring several.

    Suspect in Florida Shooting Member of White Nationalist Group - Reports

    © AP Photo/ (Broward County Jail
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Kills 17 (8)
    116

    The suspected assailant who killed 17 people at a high school in south Florida on Wednesday was a member of the white supremacist group "Republic of Florida," which encourages militia training among its members.

    The group has previously called for Floridians to pick up arms against the government, fight for secession and revive a white "ethno-state." A spokesperson for the ROF confirmed on Thursday in comments to the Anti-Defamation League that alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz was associated with the group. 

    On Wednesday, Cruz opened fire on students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he was a former student. Local law enforcement said Wednesday night that Cruz had carried out the attack with an AR-15 assault rifle.

    Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, U.S. February 14, 2018 in a still image from video
    © REUTERS/ WSVN.com
    WATCH: Graphic Footage Reportedly From Inside the Florida School Shooting

    On 4Chan, ROF members discussed Cruz being a part of their group. The Anti-Defamation League called the ROF's hotline and reached Jordan Jereb, who is believed to be ROF's leader. Jereb stated that Cruz was associated with the group and participated in paramilitary training exercises near Tallahasse, Florida. Cruz was said to have carpooled with other ROF members to attend the training sessions. The ROF spokesman stated, however, that the group never ordered Cruz to shoot up a school. 

    A bail bondsman in Mississippi told the FBI last fall that someone with the screen name "Nikolas Cruz" posted a comment on his YouTube channel stating "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Kills 17 (8)

    Related:

    US Needs to Do More to Enforce Gun Laws Following Florida Shooting - Sessions
    Valentine's Day Horror: What is Known About Florida School Shooting Spree
    Death Toll Climbs in 'Catastrophic' South Florida School Shooting
    Tags:
    school shooting, Nikolas Cruz, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok