WATCH: SWAT Team Storms Classroom During Florida Shooting

Dramatic video has surfaced online of a SWAT team storming a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during the deadly shooting there Wednesday afternoon. The shooter, former student Nicolas Cruz, is thought to be in custody.

A Twitter user posted a video, which she claims she received from her little brother, who was inside the school during the shooting. The video depicts several SWAT team officers rushing into the room, pointing rifles and flashlights at the students and ordering them to put their hands up and their phones away.

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he's safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018

The classroom was apparently evacuated without incident, but others in the school were not so fortunate. Fourteen were rushed to the hospital and local police say there are "multiple" fatalities. Exact casualty numbers have yet to be released.