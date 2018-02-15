Register
01:29 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)

    NCAI: Trump Budget Proposal Clear Retreat From US Commitments to Native Tribes

    © AFP 2018/ Nicholas KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2019 is an obvious retreat by the US federal government from its commitments to tribal nations, National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) President Jefferson Keel said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "In exchange for federal protection and the promise of certain benefits, our ancestors gave forever to the people of the United States title to the very soil of our beloved country," Keel said. "To settle the process for admission of new states, the 13 original states agreed to transfer western land claims to the United States under the principles in the Northwest Ordinance. We have never asked anything except that these protections be continued. Today, the federal government is threatening to limit this protection and these benefits."

    Keel said the "proposed budget cuts to tribal governmental services, if enacted, would represent a clear retreat from the federal commitments and treaty promises made to tribes." The NCAI president also said budget would cut funding for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) by about half billion dollars, reduce BIA social services by more than 30 percent and Indian Child Welfare by more than 25 percent.

    Moreover, human services programs, law enforcement and court programs, housing and education programs would also see significant reductions under the proposed budget, while infrastructure programs such as the Indian Community Development Block Grant would be eliminated.

    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Nicholas KAMM
    US Native American Groups Oppose Congress' Tax Bills, Fear Cuts in Tribal Programs
    Keel called on Congress to uphold the US federal government’s trust responsibility to tribal nations.

    "When tribal nations agreed to accept a smaller land base, the federal government promised to safeguard our right to govern ourselves and to enable tribal governments to deliver essential services, and provide them resources to do so effectively," Keel said. "That is the trust relationship embodied in the US constitution. Congress and the administration are responsible for carrying out that trust in the federal budget."

    On Monday, the White House released the Trump administration’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2019. The administration submitted the $4.4-trillion budget proposal to Congress that calls for significant increases in defense expenditures, reductions in diplomatic spending and cutting funding for health care and other social programs.

    Established in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing native tribes and the interests of tribal governments and communities in the United States.

    Related:

    Trump Refers to Senator Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ at Native American Event (VIDEO)
    US Native American Groups Oppose Congress' Tax Bills
    Native American Tribes Set to Continue Fight Against Keystone XL Pipeline
    Repealing Obamacare May Severely Impact Native American Tribes
    Native Americans to Address Key Tribal Issues at Annual Conference in Wisconsin
    Tags:
    tribes, retreat, native Americans, cuts, social care, budget, funding, benefits, healthcare, threat, National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), Jefferson Keel, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok