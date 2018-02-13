Register
21:31 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Air Force B-52 bomber

    Lightning Strike Tore Person-Sized Hole in US B52 Bomber

    © AFP 2018/ Paul CROCK
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A B52 Stratofortress was able to successfully land despite the tail being damaged beyond repair by a lightning bolt.

    Mechanics at Barksdale air force base in Louisiana have had to completely replace the tail of a B52 Stratofortress after the aircraft was struck by lightning during a flight on 19 December, website The Aviationist reported, citing a US Air Force release. The strike was so strong that the lightning safeguards the B-52 was equipped with didn't help.

    Nevertheless, the jet could land safely, although it turned out the plane's tail had a hole in it the size of a person.

    According to the US Air forces, the involved squadron sees a handful of strikes every year, but out of all the maintenance workers they have, none had seen lightning damage that bad.

    The damage was so unusual that the aircraft mechanics had some difficulties with reactivating the B52, as they have to replace the component completely. According to the maintenance team, cited by The Aviationist, "It's challenging because you have to position the tail just right and it is a two-thousand-pound piece of metal".

    Apart from the lack of experience with such damages among the repair team, finding a replacement component was a hard task. But army gumption suggested using a tail from a retired jet instead of ordering a new one from the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, which could have taken months. The B52 became available for operations in a couple of weeks, instead.

    READ MORE: Rostec CEO Allows for Possibility of Selling S-400 Air Defense Systems to US

    A B52 Stratofortress is a strategic bomber which has been with the US forces since the 1950s. These jets, able to carry 32,000 kilograms of ordnance, have struck terror into US enemies in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The era of the B-52s is slated to end by 2045; they will be replaced by B-21 Raiders.

    Related:

    Cold Lightning: F-35A Jets Tested in Freezing Alaskan Conditions
    ‘The Gloves Are Off’: B-52 Sets Record for Smart Bombs Dropped on Taliban
    Rostec CEO Allows for Possibility of Selling S-400 Air Defense Systems to US
    Tags:
    aircraft, lightning strike, B-52, US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), US Air Forces Central Command, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok