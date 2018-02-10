Woman Says Airline Forced Her to Flush Emotional Support Hamster Down Toilet

Belen Aldecosea, 21, claims that she called Spirit Airlines twice in advance to make sure she could take her pet dwarf hamster Pebbles with her on a flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale, and the rep told her it was fine. But when she showed up at the Baltimore airport on November 21, the rodent was denied passage, although Pebbles was in a small cage that fit regulations for carry-on luggage.
"She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet," Aldecosea said. "I was emotional. I was crying. I sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall."
Derek Dombrowski, a spokesman for Spirit, acknowledged that the airline misinformed Aldecosea that Pebbles was permitted to fly but denied that the airline's employee recommended her to kill the animal.
"At no point did any of our agents suggest this guest (or any other for that matter) should flush or otherwise injure an animal," the spokesman said. "It is incredibly disheartening to hear this guest reportedly decided to end her own pet's life."
However, Aldecosea is now considering suing Spirit over the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)