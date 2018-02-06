Register
01:28 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2018

    Silence is ‘Treason’: Trump Attacks Dems for Not Clapping During SOTU (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Win McNamee/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump called Democratic members of Congress “treasonous” for their chilly reactions during his State of the Union speech last week, when he listed his achievements during the last year.

    "They were like death, and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, ‘Treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess why not," the president said during a Monday speech at a manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio, to promote tax cuts. 

    "Can we call that treason? Why not?" he added. "I mean they certainly didn't seem to love our country that much."

    Trump also said that Democrats would prefer to see him "do badly than our country to do well," a behavior he called "very selfish."

    "It got to a point where I really didn't even want to look too much during the speech over to that side, because honestly it was bad energy. No, it was bad energy," the president added.

    Trump criticized US House of Representatives' Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi for calling the $1,000 bonuses with which some companies have rewarded their employees after Trump's recently passed tax overhaul "crumbs." He also referred to Pelosi as the Republicans' "secret weapon."

    Last fall, Pelosi criticized Trump's tax cuts as favoring the rich. She said, "You've set a banquet for the wealthy and corporate America and thrown a few crumbs" to the middle class.

    During his speech, Trump also appeared to take credit for the fact that no football players kneeled on Super Bowl Sunday during the national anthem. 

    "There was nobody kneeling at the beginning of the Super Bowl," Trump said, referring to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. "We've made a lot of improvement, haven't we?"

    Trump has repeatedly upbraided NFL players who kneel during the national anthem in protest of unfair police treatment of minorities, arguing that the gesture is disrespectful to the military.

    Hillary Clinton
    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Clinton Team Was 'Feeding' Allegations to Trump's Dossier Author - Released Memo

    As Trump made his speech on Monday, cable networks showed a falling Dow Jones industrial average. Ironically, Trump has repeatedly pointed to the rising stock market since he came into office as one of his great achievements.

    The Dow ended up closing down 4.6 percent, and experiencing its most dramatic points drop during a single day in its history: at one point, the Dow had fallen 1,579 points, before recovering to close about 1,175 points lower than the previous day's trading.

    Related:

    Nothing to See Here: Trump Says No Russia Collusion, Talks Economy Instead
    Trump Would Okay New Nuclear Test for ‘Political Reasons’ - Reports
    'An American Disgrace': Trump Speaks About Russian Probe, Nunes Memo
    Trump's 'Aggressive Policy' Will Bring More Fighting to Afghanistan - Scholar
    Trump's Nuclear Posture Review: From US Nuke Capabilities to Nuclear Terrorism
    Tags:
    Democrat, treason, Dow Jones Index, criticism, State of the Union speech, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok