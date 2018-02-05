Man Who Left Abusive 'Pink Sucks' Comment Gets Tough Response From US Singer

An Internet user criticized the artist's performance during the Super Bowl on his Twitter, but Pink returned the favor.

"If I've said it once, I've said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you're dumb," a man nicknamed Dirty Couch wrote.

US rock star Pink made it up to him, posting a reply on her own Twitter account.

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) 5 февраля 2018 г.

Her post received over 78,000 likes and was retweeted more than 10,000 times.

You were awesome! Plz keep doing you! 💗 — Wendy Trahan Cepak (@2WendiesWorld) 5 февраля 2018 г.

I loved your version of the national anthem. Your voice is amazing. — leahsodyssey (@leahsodyssey) 5 февраля 2018 г.

You, sir, are not very nice. Do you understand that she has been sick with the flu?!?!?! Do you understand that she lost her voice?!?!?!? Do you understand that you're dumb for even saying something so dumb?!?!?! You big dummy!!!! Continue sucking on your #dirtycouch. @Pink — Michelle H.M. (@MichelleHM546) 5 февраля 2018 г.

The Twitter exchange came as a result of an awkward move by Pink ahead of the performance, when she took something out of her mouth and was caught on camera doing so.

READ MORE: Spice Up Your Life, Again: Spice Girls Officially Reunite (PHOTOS)

The footage was published by the American National Football League (NFL) on Twitter and intrigued social media users, sparking vivid discussions.

The singer later explained that she got flu and it was a lozenge against cough.