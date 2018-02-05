US Doctor Accused of Molesting Female Gymnasts, Sentenced to Years in Prison

The court has declared their decision on former US sports doctor Larry Nassar, charged with sexual misconduct towards young female gymnasts.

According to the court hearing result, Nassar will spend from 40 to 125 years in prison, pleading guilty to three counts of criminal charges in Eaton County, Michigan.

Declaring the court's resolution, the judge reminded him of a huge impact of his actions.

"I am not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact that you've had on the victims, family and friends," Judge Janice Cunningham stated.

This is the third sentence in Eaton County court in as many months for Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Larry Nassar has been sexually assaulting young girls for over two decades.

The first woman who brought Nassar's insult to public attention in 2016 was Rachael Denhollander. Addressing the court in Eaton County on Friday, she stated:

"How much is a little girl worth? I am asking you to tell these little girls, tell the young women, tell the watching world, that they are worth everything," Denhollander stated to the judge.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW