US Senator Urges Trump to Publish Democrats' FBI Memo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer has called on President Donald Trump to release the memo prepared by the Democratic Party focusing on FBI compliance with US surveillance laws during Trump’s presidential campaign following the release of the document prepared by the Republicans.

"I strongly urge you to sanction the public release of Ranking Member Adam Schiff’s [Democratic Party member] memorandum that was recently made available to all members of the House of Representatives as soon as possible. I believe it is a matter of fundamental fairness that the American people be allowed to see both sides of the argument and make their own judgments," Schumer said in a letter to Trump published on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Mr. President, as a matter of fundamental fairness, after the release of the #NunesMemo, the Democratic memo spearheaded by @RepAdamSchiff should be immediately released. pic.twitter.com/ykXmHvqDrC — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 4, 2018

As the senator further explained, a potential refusal to release the document would show that the Friday release was made in order to hinder Special Counsel Robert Muller's investigation into the alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

"A refusal to release the Schiff memo in light of the fact that Chairman Devin Nunes’ memo was released and is based on the same underlying documents will confirm the American people’s worst fears that the release of Chairman Nunes’ memo was only intended to undermine Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation," Schumer stressed.

Quite the opposite, Mr. President. The most important fact disclosed in this otherwise shoddy memo was that FBI investigation began July 2016 with your advisor, Papadopoulos, who was secretly discussing stolen Clinton emails with the Russians. https://t.co/2rGOE1jGg2 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 3, 2018

​

According to circulating media reports, the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives will consider the potential release of the document on Monday.

The statement was made in the wake of a memo, released by Republicans on February 2, that alludes to FBI abuse of power in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election. The document accused top officials of political bias in the so-called Russian probe.

The memo's findings have raised concerns about the legitimacy and legality of certain interactions between the US Department of Justice and the FBI, pointing to the violation of surveillance laws in the investigation into the presidential Trump campaign.

Both the Trump administration and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied the allegations of collusion. Moscow has also denied unsubstantiated claims of meddling with the US vote, saying that such actions contradict the principles of Russia’s foreign policy.