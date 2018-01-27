Butt-Injection ‘Doctor’ Who Killed Client Gets Up to Four Years in Prison

On Thursday, an unlicensed cosmetologist who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault in 2016 was sentenced to 15 months to four years in state prison for the 2013 killing of a client.

According to reports, victim Tamara Blaine died after Tamira Mobley injected silicone into the 22-year-old client's buttocks at Manhattan's Liberty Inn Hotel in 2013. An autopsy report later revealed that after the silicone was injected, it entered Blaine's bloodstream and asphyxiated her.

"I wanted to say that I'm very, very, very sorry for engaging in this illegal activity," Mobley told Manhattan Criminal Court Justice Thomas Farber. "I'm so sorry that my actions caused the death of Tamara Blaine."

"I'll make sure I work hard the rest of my life to become a better person. I just want to say again that I'm very, very sorry," Mobley added.

The New York Post reported that Mobley was handed down a lighter sentence after the presiding judge concluded that the death was unintentional, as Mobley had also injected herself with the same substance.

Blaine's family did not attend Mobley's sentencing, the Post noted.

Mobley was investigated in 2012 by Inside Edition regarding claims that she was selling butt injection kits over the Internet for $600. During the publication's investigation they found that Mobley's kit included band-aids, alcohol swabs, and syringes that were reportedly filled with "medical grade silicone oil." But after sending the substance off to the labs, they found that the injection was "an adhesive used in toothpaste and detergent" that was "potentially toxic."

This is not the first time that someone has died following illegal butt injections, either. In 2017 a women from Harlem, New York, died after complications related to the procedure. In 2015, another died in the same fashion.