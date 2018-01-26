Freudian Slip: US State Dep't Spokeswoman Mistakes YPG for PKK (VIDEO)

The Turkish military operation against Kurdish forces in northwestern Syria has vexed Washington, which sees the YPG as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh terrorists.

In an eyebrow-raising slip of the tongue, the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Thursday called the YPG in Afrin, Syria "the PKK", which is considered by Ankara as a terrorist group waging war against the Turkish state and is viewed as a terrorist organization by Washington itself.

"Turkey has taken its eye off the ball ISIS [Daesh] and is going after the PKK this time," Nauert told reporters in Washington, referring to Turkey's military operation to remove the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and PKK forces from Syria’s Afrin.

Formed in the late-1970s, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) launched an armed struggle against the Turkish government in 1984, calling for an independent Kurdish state within Turkey.

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Afrin Op Paves the Way for the New Round of War in Syria – Syrian Official

Describing northwestern Syria as "pretty stable", Nauert warned that the Turkish military operation would cause "new disruption" in the region.

"People now have to flee an area that was pretty stable," Nauert said. "Think about, all this country [Syria] has been through and now we are looking at a new disruption in Northwestern Syria."

In an earlier telephone linkup with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donald Trump urged him to exercise caution and avoid “any actions” that might lead to an armed conflict between Turkish and American forces in Syria.

However, the Anadolu Agency later cited informed sources as saying that the White House's written statement after a phone conversation between Trump and Erdogan differs from what actually had been discussed between the two presidents.

"In an answer to President Erdogan's highlighted request from Washington to stop providing arms to the PYD/YPG terrorists in Syria within the scope of fighting against terrorism, President Trump said the United States is no longer providing PYD/YPG with weapons," a source told the news agency.

According to the media outlet, Donald Trump did not discuss with Recep Tayyip Erdogan the growing violence during the Turkish operation in Afrin and that "the two leaders' discussion of Operation Olive Branch was limited to an exchange of views."

READ MORE: Kurdish-Run Afrin Urges Damascus to Deploy Troops Along Turkish Border — Reports

On January 20 Turkish jets bombed the positions of the PKK and its affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) in a series of strikes dubbed by Ankara Operation Olive Branch.

The YPD is a mainly-Kurdish militia in Syria and the primary element of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria's Syrian Democratic Forces.