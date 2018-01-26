Register
10:33 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018

    Freudian Slip: US State Dep't Spokeswoman Mistakes YPG for PKK (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Turkish military operation against Kurdish forces in northwestern Syria has vexed Washington, which sees the YPG as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh terrorists.

    In an eyebrow-raising slip of the tongue, the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Thursday called the YPG in Afrin, Syria "the PKK", which is considered by Ankara as a terrorist group waging war against the Turkish state and is viewed as a terrorist organization by Washington itself.

    "Turkey has taken its eye off the ball ISIS [Daesh] and is going after the PKK this time," Nauert told reporters in Washington, referring to Turkey's military operation to remove the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and PKK forces from Syria’s Afrin.

    Formed in the late-1970s, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) launched an armed struggle against the Turkish government in 1984, calling for an independent Kurdish state within Turkey.

    A military weapon is seen on the back of a pick-up truck near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Afrin Op Paves the Way for the New Round of War in Syria – Syrian Official
    Describing northwestern Syria as "pretty stable", Nauert warned that the Turkish military operation would cause "new disruption" in the region.

    "People now have to flee an area that was pretty stable," Nauert said. "Think about, all this country [Syria] has been through and now we are looking at a new disruption in Northwestern Syria."

    In an earlier telephone linkup with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donald Trump urged him to exercise caution and avoid “any actions” that might lead to an armed conflict between Turkish and American forces in Syria.

    However, the Anadolu Agency later cited informed sources as saying that the White House's written statement after a phone conversation between Trump and Erdogan differs from what actually had been discussed between the two presidents.

    "In an answer to President Erdogan's highlighted request from Washington to stop providing arms to the PYD/YPG terrorists in Syria within the scope of fighting against terrorism, President Trump said the United States is no longer providing PYD/YPG with weapons," a source told the news agency.

    According to the media outlet, Donald Trump did not discuss with Recep Tayyip Erdogan the growing violence during the Turkish operation in Afrin and that "the two leaders' discussion of Operation Olive Branch was limited to an exchange of views."

    READ MORE: Kurdish-Run Afrin Urges Damascus to Deploy Troops Along Turkish Border — Reports

    On January 20 Turkish jets bombed the positions of the PKK and its affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) in a series of strikes dubbed by Ankara Operation Olive Branch.

    The YPD is a mainly-Kurdish militia in Syria and the primary element of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria's Syrian Democratic Forces.

    Related:

    Casualties Mount on Day Five of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in North Syria
    Ankara: At Least 260 Kurdish Militants Killed in Operation Olive Branch
    Tags:
    telephone linkup, Turkish military operation, armed conflict, spokeswoman, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), U.S. Department of State, Heather Nauert, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok