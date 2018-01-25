Trump: I'd Speak With Special Counsel Mueller 'Under Oath'

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump stated he would talk to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into Trump's campaign "under oath."

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump said. The US leader has previously dodged questions as to whether he would participate in the investigation into himself and his campaign, as well as alleged Russian interference in US elections. The president suggested the interview could come in the next few weeks, though this has not been confirmed by Mueller's office.

Moscow has consistently denied the claims of interference as baseless. Multiple Congressional investigations into links between Russian actors and Trump and his campaign have continued for months with little to nothing to show for it.

Mueller has charged four people involved with or related to Trump's campaign with a variety of crimes, but none of the cases unveil nefarious US-Russian plots to keep Trump's 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, out of the White House.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted in October for charges unrelated to Trump's campaign and the election. Former White House National Security Adviser was charged by Mueller for lying to the FBI about a meeting he had with a Russian ambassador, though not for the meeting itself. Former policy adviser to the Trump campaign George Papadopoulos was also charged with providing false statements to the FBI regarding his interactions with foreign nationals.