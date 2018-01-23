US Supreme Court to Expedite DACA Case Involving Trump Administration - Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court said in a court order on Tuesday that it will speed up its consideration of a court case concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"ORDER IN PENDING CASE 17-1003 DEPT. OF HOMELAND SEC., ET AL. V. REGENTS OF UNIV. OF CA, ET AL. The motion of petitioners to expedite consideration of the petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is granted in part," the order said.

The Trump administration is appealing a lower court decision blocking him from rescinding the DACA program.

The DACA program was established by former President Barack Obama through an executive order in 2012. It granted temporary residency and work privileges to "Dreamers," or immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

On September 5, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA’s termination with a six-month delay to allow the authorities to close pending applications and renewals and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation that would make the program permanent.