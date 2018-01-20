Register
15:28 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland.

    US National Security Agency Deleted Surveillance Data - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Earlier this week, the US Congress extended the country's surveillance program for six years, with US President Donald Trump, signing the measure on Friday.

    The National Security Agency has deleted surveillance data and backup files that it pledged to preserve under court orders, the Politico website wrote Saturday.

    The NSA told US District Court Judge Jeffrey White Thursday that the agency hadn't preserved data from internet communications intercepted on the order of George W. Bush between 2007 and 2011. Moreover, the agency deleted all backup files back for 2009, 2011 and 2016, claiming that it was in need of more space to collect new information.

    "The NSA's review to date reveals that this [Presidential Surveillance Program] Internet content data was not specifically targeted for deletion, but rather the PSP Internet content data matched criteria that were broadly used to delete data of a certain type… in response to mission requirements to free-up space and improve performance of the [redacted] back-up system," an NSA official, publicly identified as "Dr. Mark O" said in a statement.

    The case is regarded as defying a court order which could result in either civil or criminal contempt charges, however, no one has asked for any penalties to be imposed upon the agency yet.

    READ MORE: Congress Seeks to Increase FBI Surveillance Powers, Here's What They Already Got

    The revelations have emerged amid the extension by Congress of the legal authority to conduct surveillance work through US internet providers in a measure, signed Friday by US President Donald Trump.

    The issue of Washington conducting mass surveillance was revealed in 2013 by former CIA and NSA employee Edward Snowden, who claimed that the US was attempting to intercept nearly all phone calls and e-mails worldwide.

    Related:

    Ex-NBA Star Dennis Rodman Wants Role as North Korean Peacemaker
    No Way NBA Champs Golden State Warriors to Visit White House, Reports Say
    NBA Player Stranded in Europe After Turkish Authorities Revoke Passport
    Tags:
    data, NSA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok