Register
22:44 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, December 16, 2017

    Trump's Sexual Skills ‘Textbook Generic,' Porn Star Stormy Daniels Claims

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Was Marla Maples lying?

    Maples, who was US President Donald Trump's second wife, was quoted in a 1990 article in the New York Post as saying 45 was "the best sex I've ever had."

    This, however, doesn't seem to match up with new a report from Slate's Jacob Weisberg or a resurfaced interview that gossip magazine InTouch managed to get with Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the center of the latest presidential sex scandal.

    As the story goes, after Daniels met with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, the two hit it off and ultimately spent a night together. In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep mum on the affair when Trump was out on the campaign trail.

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Journalist: Bannon’s ‘Treason’ Allegation Against Trump Jr ‘Is Ridiculous’

    But Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, says this never happened. Responding to the allegations, Cohen stated, "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels."

    "This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client," Cohen continued. "You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011."

    But this seems a little shaky, folks.

    In the InTouch interview, which was conducted in 2011, Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, gave explicit details to the celebrity magazine about her time with Trump all those years ago. In fact, Daniels told the outlet that "[the sex] was textbook generic." Ouch.

    "I actually don't even know why I did it," the star added. "But I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please don't try to pay me.'"

    And that wasn't the only time that Daniels told the story. When speaking with Weisberg between August and October 2016, she recalled how she and Trump engaged in a affair and how he would later try to reportedly buy her silence as the 2016 election day was getting closer.

    In the exchange of emails and text messages with Weisberg, the 38-year-old Baton Rouge native once again circled back to Trump's abilities in the bedroom.

    U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    ‘Visit Sh*thole Zambia': Tourism Agency Takes Dig at Trump with New Ad (PHOTO)

    "In our conversations, Daniels said she was holding back on the juiciest details, such as her ability to describe things about Trump that only someone who had seen him naked would know," Weisberg wrote. "She intimated her view of his sexual skill was at odds with the remark attributed to Marla Maples."

    Although Daniels was willing to spill the beans initially, contact between Weisberg and the Louisianian later ceased, giving the writer the indication that Daniels by this time had indeed come to an agreement on keeping silent about their relationship.

    "About a week before the election, Daniels stopped responding to calls and text messages," the writer noted. "A friend of hers told me Daniels had said she'd taken the money from Trump after all."

    Aside from talking to Weisberg about their affair and the alleged payoff, Daniels also expressed her outrage at POTUS' stance against same-sex marriage and abortion.

    Since the Journal reported the story, all accusations have been repeatedly denied.

    Related:

    Trump's 'America First' Policy Increases Risk of Climate Change, War - Report
    Trump’s Art of the Cheat
    Trump Wages War Against Immigrants: Is a Government Shutdown Near?
    Trump Isn't Robot, Tells Things Like They Are: White House on 'Sh*thole' Remark
    Trump's ‘Sh*thole' Comment ‘Clearest Indication that DACA is in Serious Trouble'
    Tags:
    Stormy Daniels, extramarital affair, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok