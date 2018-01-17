Trump's Sexual Skills ‘Textbook Generic,' Porn Star Stormy Daniels Claims

Maples, who was US President Donald Trump's second wife, was quoted in a 1990 article in the New York Post as saying 45 was "the best sex I've ever had."

This, however, doesn't seem to match up with new a report from Slate's Jacob Weisberg or a resurfaced interview that gossip magazine InTouch managed to get with Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the center of the latest presidential sex scandal.

As the story goes, after Daniels met with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, the two hit it off and ultimately spent a night together. In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep mum on the affair when Trump was out on the campaign trail.

But Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, says this never happened. Responding to the allegations, Cohen stated, "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels."

"This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client," Cohen continued. "You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011."

But this seems a little shaky, folks.

In the InTouch interview, which was conducted in 2011, Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, gave explicit details to the celebrity magazine about her time with Trump all those years ago. In fact, Daniels told the outlet that "[the sex] was textbook generic." Ouch.

"I actually don't even know why I did it," the star added. "But I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please don't try to pay me.'"

And that wasn't the only time that Daniels told the story. When speaking with Weisberg between August and October 2016, she recalled how she and Trump engaged in a affair and how he would later try to reportedly buy her silence as the 2016 election day was getting closer.

In the exchange of emails and text messages with Weisberg, the 38-year-old Baton Rouge native once again circled back to Trump's abilities in the bedroom.

"In our conversations, Daniels said she was holding back on the juiciest details, such as her ability to describe things about Trump that only someone who had seen him naked would know," Weisberg wrote. "She intimated her view of his sexual skill was at odds with the remark attributed to Marla Maples."

Although Daniels was willing to spill the beans initially, contact between Weisberg and the Louisianian later ceased, giving the writer the indication that Daniels by this time had indeed come to an agreement on keeping silent about their relationship.

"About a week before the election, Daniels stopped responding to calls and text messages," the writer noted. "A friend of hers told me Daniels had said she'd taken the money from Trump after all."

Aside from talking to Weisberg about their affair and the alleged payoff, Daniels also expressed her outrage at POTUS' stance against same-sex marriage and abortion.

Since the Journal reported the story, all accusations have been repeatedly denied.