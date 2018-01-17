US Opioid Crisis: Senators Seek $25 Bln More to Combat Drugs' Epidemic

"As you continue to work on a fiscal year 2018 budget agreement, we urge you to include $25 billion in additional funding to combat the opioid crisis," the letter said. "President [Donald] Trump rightly declared that this is a national public health emergency, but this declaration has not yet translated into meaningful action."
The lawmakers' letter was addressed to Republican and Democratic leaders of the entire Senate as well as leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Lawmakers are late in completing a budget for fiscal 2018, which began October 1, 2017
According to US government statistics, more than 60,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2017, a majority from prescription and illegally purchased opiates.
