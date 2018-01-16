US Court Lifts House Arrest on Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Rick Gates

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge on Tuesday lifted a house arrest order on former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, according to court documents.

"The Court’s January 4, 2018 Order, and the minute order dated, January 10, 2018, the condition of home confinement is hereby vacated," the court filing said.

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort continues to be under house arrest.

In October, the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced that Manafort and Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including for failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 for their work for the Ukrainian government.

The indictments came as part of Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign, Russia and the 2016 US election.