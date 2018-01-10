Register
05:22 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)

    Special Counsel’s Authority to Be Challenged in Questioning Trump - Attorney

    © AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Special counsel Robert Mueller’s attempts to question US President Donald Trump have become a major topic in the media, with Trump reportedly signaling his readiness to cooperate with the investigation.

    Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate crimes associated with Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election in the US, hasn't yet made a formal request, and no date has been set, but Bob Driscoll, former deputy assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division at the US Department of Justice, told Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines that he believes Mueller will "at least ask," adding that then it will be for Trump's lawyers to "negotiate the kind of least intrusive means to do it."

    ​According to Driscoll, the authority of the special counsel will likely be challenged when faced with the authority of a sitting president, and Trump's lawyers will probably try to set ground rules for any interview or limit it to providing answers to written questions.

    "There could be all kinds of limitations they can put on, and so I suspect that is what they'll do," Driscoll said. "Mueller doesn't want [the investigation] to drag on, I suspect, for another couple of years, which is what it would do if there's a full scale assault on his authority. It would obviously take time in the courts."

    U.S. President Donald Trump sings along with the national anthem before the NCAA College Football Playoff Championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Mocked for Forgetting Lyrics to National Anthem
    He recalled the late US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's dissent in Morrison v. Olson, a case decided on June 29, 1988, when at issue was the constitutionality of the independent counsel law. At the time, Scalia pointed out that the law was offensive to the structure of American government as it was essentially creating a fourth branch of government unaccountable to anybody.

    "With special counsel you generally pick the person first and then have the prosecutor look for the crime, which is generally not the way our system works," Driscoll added. "Usually the prosecutors are out there looking for crimes, and when they identify crimes they identify the people that commit them."

    One frequent problem is that special counsel investigations end up having people prosecuted for crimes that have nothing to do with their initial inquiry, as when former US President Bill Clinton was impeached over transgressions "totally unrelated" to the Whitewater real estate transaction controversy that was its initial basis.

    "Similarly, so far in [Trump's] case, now we have indictments based on lobbying activities and other things that are years if not decades before Trump ever ran for president," Driscoll said.

    A number of senior Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have more than once denied the "groundless" allegations that Moscow attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election, pointing out that little evidence to support the claims has been provided.

    Trump has repeatedly rejected allegations of collusion with Moscow, describing Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."

    Related:

    Trump Cabinet in Close Contact With Seoul Regarding Meeting With Pyongyang
    'Someone May Have Got to Trump' Over Islamabad's Tolerance for Taliban - Analyst
    POTUS Greeted With ‘F*ck Trump' Message at Alabama-Georgia Football Game
    Tags:
    collusion, investigation, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok