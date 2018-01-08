US to Delay End of Salvadorian Immigrants’ Protected Status to Enable Transition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Immigrants from El Salvador will lose their temporary protected status in the United States, but the change in their status will be delayed by 18 months to allow for an orderly transition, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced her determination that termination of the temporary protected status (TPS) designation for El Salvador was required pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act," the release said. "To allow for an orderly transition, she has determined to delay the termination for 18 months. The designation will terminate on Sept. 9, 2019."

The release said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen reviewed conditions in El Salvador and determined the disaster-related conditions from a 2001 earthquake no longer exist.

US media has reported this action will affect more than 200,000 Salvadorans currently living in the United States.

TPS allows foreigners to stay in the United States if there is a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event in their home country.

According to media reports, Trump has already ended TPS for immigrants from Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan.