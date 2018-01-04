Register
13:50 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vice President Joe Biden (File)

    'It is Not a Game': Ex-VP Joe Biden Schools Trump on North Korea (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    213

    Former Vice President Joe Biden would trounce Donald Trump 46 to 35 percent if the 2020 presidential election was held today, and he has the highest approval rating among potential Democratic nominees, according to a December 2017 Morning Consult/Politico poll.

    Joe Biden has lashed out against President Donald Trump’s “non-presidential” war of words with North Korea and warned against attempts to compete with Pyongyang over the size of the two countries' nuclear arsenals.

    “This is not a game. This is not about can I puff my chest out bigger than yours. It’s just not presidential,” Biden said.

    He was speaking shortly after Trump warned North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un that his nuclear button was "much bigger & more powerful" than Kim’s.

    “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform [Kim] that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” the president tweeted on Tuesday.

    ​In his New Year’s Day address to the nation, Kim Jong-un warned Washington to always keep in mind the fact that “the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office.”

    President Trump used his first full work day in 2018 to launch a barrage of tweeted taunts and threats against his foreign and domestic enemies lambasting the media for its “dishonest & corrupt" coverage, threatening to curb US aid to Palestinians and demanding the arrest and jailing of a former Hillary Clinton aide.

    Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump’s aggressive rhetoric which he said was “eating at the fabric at this country.”

    “It’s totally, thoroughly, completely irresponsible and dangerous,” Biden commented on the president’s remarks.

    The results of the December 2017 survey, which put Biden ahead of Trump in the 2020 presidential race, came after the former vice president said that he is "not closing the door," fueling speculation about his possible participation in the next election.

    Tensions on the divided Korean Peninsula escalated since the summer after Pyongyang conducted a nuclear test and several missile tests, with the latest taking place on November 28, when North Korea tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile yet, known as the Hwasong-15, capable of reaching anywhere within the mainland United States.

    In September 2017, President Donald Trump threatened to destroy the Asian state, mocking the country's leader as "Little Rocket Man."

    READ MORE: Poli-Sci Professor: Biden Presidency Wouldn't Change US/Russia Relations

    Related:

    Poll: Biden Ahead of Trump in 2020, Would You Vote for Him?
    Trump 'Undermines America's Standing in the World' - Ex-US Vice President Biden
    Tags:
    "irresponsible", Trump rhetoric, aggressive rhetoric, poll, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kim Jong-un, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok