Justice Dept. Must Act on Allegations Against Clinton Aide Abedin, Comey - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin and Former FBI Director James Comey must be investigated for their potential breaches of security, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid [sic], Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents," Trump said in a Twitter message. "Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on [former FBI Director James] Comey & others."

US media reported on Friday that the State Department released thousands of emails from Abedin found on the laptop of her husband, former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner. The emails were not marked classified, but some classified information was found in the messages.

Comey testified to the Senate in May that there was no criminal intent in Abedin's actions.

An FBI letter sent to the Senate Intelligence Committee after Comey testified said most of the emails sent from Abedin to her husband's laptop were from device backups.