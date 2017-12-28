Activist Daughter of Eric Garner Declared Brain Dead, No Chance of Recovery

Activist Erica Garner, daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, was declared brain dead with no chance of recovery Thursday after suffering a massive heart attack over the holiday weekend.

Garner has reportedly been in a medically induced coma since Saturday after an asthma attack caused the outspoken critic of police brutality to go into cardiac arrest.

According to the New York Daily News, Garner's family members have been flowing through Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, to say their final goodbyes.

"She's not gone, she's brain dead," Esaw Snipes, Garner's mother, told the Daily News. "Physically she is still with us."

Per a Wednesday statement released on the 27-year-old's Twitter account, a CAT scan revealed that she had suffered brain damage "from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest."

"Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much," it added.

This was not the first heart attack that Garner experienced, says Snipes. After giving birth to her son, who is named after her father, four months ago, Garner went into cardiac arrest. It was at this time that doctors discovered that her pregnancy had "put a strain on her heart," which was enlarged.

Since the news broke of Garner's state, netizens have used social media to send their support and prayers.

​Garner became a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement after her father was killed after being put into a chokehold by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014, who did not respond quickly enough to Eric Garner's repeated assertions that "I can't breath." Erica Garner campaigned for police accountability and demanded justice for her father and others killed by police, including seeking answers from former US President Barack Obama after a televised town hall meeting in July 2016.

She later endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and appeared in campaign advertisements for the 76-year-old Brooklynite.