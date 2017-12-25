'Merry Christmas!': Trump Touts His Victory Over 'Happy Holidays' Supporters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he had defended Christmas from supporters of political correctness.

"People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Christmas Eve.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 декабря 2017 г.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Zmeyev We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Here’s Why We Say it Like That

Earlier, Trump repeatedly stated that the media and some large companies, including Starbucks coffee chain, began to avoid mentioning the Christmas holiday and did not use Christmas symbols in advertising their brands. According to Trump, it is a conscious attack on the traditional US values.

Trump's opponents pointed out that not all US citizens celebrate Christmas. In addition, for December — early January, there are holidays of other religions, for example, Jewish Hanukkah, and civil holidays — the New Year and the African-American holiday Kwanzaa that exists for about half a century.

Celebrate the holidays from the sky with our amazing teammates! We’ve partnered with @Starbucks to give away 5,000 Starbucks gift cards on select flights today. #Givegood #iFlyAlaska pic.twitter.com/4ZAoLJD2r3 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) 24 декабря 2017 г.

In the United States' everyday life, the expression "Happy Holidays", indeed, has challenged the expression "Merry Christmas" in recent years.