Five People Reportedly Killed in Crash of Twin-Engine Aircraft in Florida

Five people, including four members of one family, were killed when their twin-engine plane crashed during takeoff Sunday morning at a small airport in Florida, local media reported Sunday.

The Cessna 340 aircraft was taking off from about 40 miles east of Tampa after 7 a.m. (noon GMT) in a dense fog when it crashed and caught fire, the CNN reported, citing Sheriff Grady Judd.

There were no survivors and "no chance of survival," Judd said.

The relevant authorities will investigate the cause of the crash, the sheriff added.

According to media reports, the cause of the deadly incident may have been poor weather conditions. One of the firefighters dispatched to the crash scene reported a lack of visibility due to the "foggy" situation.

"Engine 461, Battalion 4, we're on scene now at the air base… it's really foggy. We're unable to see it from our location, I'm going to try to make it out onto the airfield," the firefighter was quoted as saying by ABC News.

