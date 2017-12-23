Register
23 December 2017
    High Holidays? Elderly Couple Arrested With $336K of Pot, Claims it Was Christmas Gifts

    Christmas may be a little less mellow for a few households this year as a California duo was arrested in Nebraska and charged with felony drug possession.

    Although Patrick and Barbara Jiron are 83 and 70, respectively, their age has not slowed down their passion for Christmas or cannabis.

    Traveling from California to Vermont to deliver the holiday herb, Patrick Jiron was pulled over by York County sheriff's deputies on Interstate 80 after reportedly failing to signal and driving over the center line. 

    During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a strong scent of the sticky-icky emanating from the Toyota Tacoma. When questioned about the odor, the driver confessed to possessing contraband and consented to a search of his truck, leading authorities to the Jirons' 60-lb stash.

    "They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents," York County Lt. Paul Vrbka told York News Times.

    With estimates approximating the holiday haul at $336,000, the gift-wrapped ganja caused this senior couple to each face felony charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp, which is required by Nebraska law.

    Though many states have legalized marijuana to varying degrees, Nebraska is not among them. According to BDS Analytics, a marijuana industry research firm, Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington, all states where marijuana has been legalized or decriminalized, have seen a spike in pot sales around the holiday season. 

    In this Nov. 5, 2014, file photo, Shane McKee, co-founder of Shango Premium Cannabis medical marijuana dispensary, pulls a sample from their display of cannabis flowers in Portland, Ore. Oregon voters have spoken on marijuana legalization and now legislators want their say. Though the legislative session is more than two weeks away, lawmakers have already introduced more than a dozen bills related to pot.
    © AP Photo/ Don Ryan
    WHO to DEA: You Are Completely Wrong About Marijuana

    The gifting of greenery is nothing new, but with marijuana not legalized on a federal level and a slim market of retailers, many similar arrests are likely to occur.

    When asked about the Jirons' custody status by the Washington Post, authorities simply replied, "they're not here."

    Wherever they are, it's a good guess that these sativa santas are going to take a break for the rest of the season. 

