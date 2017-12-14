General Dynamics Wins $198Mln for US Navy Ship, Submarine Radio Systems

General Dynamics won almost $200 million to manufacture and test digital modular radio (DMR) systems and high frequency amplifier components for US navy ships and submarines, the Defense Department said in a press release.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — DMR is a software reprogrammable radio system with embedded cryptography that provides all radio frequency (RF)-to-baseband and baseband-to-RF conversion functions foe beyond LOS and satellite communications systems between 2.0 megahertz to 2.0 gigahertz.

"General Dynamics Mission Systems [of] Scottsdale, Arizona is being awarded a $198,082,976… contract for the continued procurement, manufacturing, testing and delivery of AN/USC-61(C) digital modular radio (DMR) systems," the Defense Department press release said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, the company will also provide high frequency distribution amplifier group components, spares for both systems and engineering services to support their continued fielding and maintenance plans, the Defense Department said.

Additionally, Northrop Grumman has been awarded a more than $444-million contract to provide infrared countermeasure systems for large military aircraft, the Defense Department said.

The AAQ-24 was developed to protect large US aircraft from infrared guided man-portable surface-to-air missiles, according to Northrop Grumman. The AAQ-24’s missile warning system detects the threat and then a secondary track and point system sends an infrared beam to the missile's guidance system disabling it. The system is installed on variants of the US military services' C-130 as well as the US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft.

The release noted that under a foreign military sales clause, Canada and Bahrain will receive $17,200,000 worth of the AAQ-24 systems. Work under the contract is scheduled for completion by December 14, 2022.

Northrop Grumman also won more than $23 million to provide for Joint Counter-Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (CREW) systems, designed to protect troops, vehicles and permanent structures against radio-controlled improvised explosive devices.