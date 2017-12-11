Outrage as Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Kicks Female Photographer (VIDEO)

Performing in Los Angeles, the Queens of the Stone Age musician kicked a photographer, Chelsea Lauren, in the head as she took pictures of him close to the stage. While he claims that he would never harm anyone intentionally, the whole world can see his move on Instagram. Lauren intends to file a police report, as she was hospitalized, saying her “eyebrow was bruised and her neck was sore.”
Thank you everyone that has reached out with supportive messages. A small update, as I'm being flooded with questions: My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning. Here are three images. Two of them as Josh looked at me, smiled and then kicked me. The other one is later after he cut his own face with a knife. I was in the pit in tears — and he just stared at me smiling. Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job. I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself. KROQ has nothing to do with this and I will always support them. The irony is someone had thrown an ice cube on to the very slick catwalk before the QOTSA set. I was afraid that one of the band members might slip and hurt themselves so, when the lights went dark, I used my arm to wipe down the runway so nobody would hurt themselves. Thank you to @variety for their immediate concern and care with this matter. As of now, nobody from QOTSA has reached out to me. #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #JoshHomme
The incident set social media afire; Twitter users criticized and condemned Homme:
Really? That's your statement? First, if you want to apologize you need to reach out directly to your victim. Second, you need to be honest. We saw the video. You weren't lost in the performance. You were lost in something else.— Ember Rain (@ThinksLikeAKing) 10 декабря 2017 г.
SO disappointed in Josh Homme. If you're going to deliberately assault someone, don't hide behind a cowardly statement where you pretend it was an accident. Or hey, you know, maybe DON'T ASSAULT ANYONE. It's pretty easy — I'm not assaulting anyone right now!— She Makes War /Laura (@shemakeswar) 10 декабря 2017 г.
The arrogance it must take to kick a photographer in the face while she’s doing her job. Entitled clown. Fuck you infinitely, Josh Homme. https://t.co/Yc5RSj0BGf— Mark Holcomb (@MarkPeriphery) 10 декабря 2017 г.
Josh Homme, you were cool until your drunk arrogance thought it was okay to kick a photographer’s camera and injuring their face. This is not rock n roll, no matter how in the zone you are— Naomi (@YouthquakerMimi) 10 декабря 2017 г.
Josh Homme previously fired Nick Oliveri from QOTSA for lying to him about beating a woman. Does Josh Homme now fire himself for lying to the world about kicking “various lighting and equipment” when video shows him kicking a woman?— Hugh Platt (@HughDoVoodoo) 10 декабря 2017 г.
Josh Homme, 44 yr-old @qotsa frontman, kicks photog's camera into her face. "Apology" says he was "lost in performance" (playing weak guitar solo?). He doesn't look very lost. Just ugly and unnecessary https://t.co/u7guGeMflM— Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) 11 декабря 2017 г.
Yeah, uh Josh Homme didn't accidentally kick that photographer, and he wasn't 'lost' in anything. That was an intentional kick to the face. His apology is a load of shit.— Roqayah Chamseddine (@roqchams) 11 декабря 2017 г.
In the meantime, Lauren has received much support from the group’s fans and other people sympathizing with her:
Any man.. repeat any man who physically and verbally attacks a girl or woman needs to be reprimanded.. my thoughts are with you dear and I have a feeling that most of my friends in the music business behind you and Josh needs to man up and get right sized… #jerk— Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) 11 декабря 2017 г.
Sending so much love to you @ChelseaLaurenLA, you are such a professional, and so nice, I am so sorry you were kicked by Josh Homme at the show last night while you were doing your job.— Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) 10 декабря 2017 г.
So sorry what happened. Incredibly fucked up. Hope you’re ok. You’ve always been super rad and a total pro w/ us and we appreciate it.— Joe Trohman (@trohman) 11 декабря 2017 г.
