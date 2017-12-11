Register
17:16 GMT +3
11 December 2017
    Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs at the 2017 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

    Outrage as Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Kicks Female Photographer (VIDEO)

    Despite Josh Homme’s apology, social media users are furious with his behavior during their latest concert.

    Performing in Los Angeles, the Queens of the Stone Age musician kicked a photographer, Chelsea Lauren, in the head as she took pictures of him close to the stage. While he claims that he would never harm anyone intentionally, the whole world can see his move on Instagram. Lauren intends to file a police report, as she was hospitalized, saying her “eyebrow was bruised and her neck was sore.”

    Thank you everyone that has reached out with supportive messages. A small update, as I'm being flooded with questions: My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning. Here are three images. Two of them as Josh looked at me, smiled and then kicked me. The other one is later after he cut his own face with a knife. I was in the pit in tears — and he just stared at me smiling. Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job. I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself. KROQ has nothing to do with this and I will always support them. The irony is someone had thrown an ice cube on to the very slick catwalk before the QOTSA set. I was afraid that one of the band members might slip and hurt themselves so, when the lights went dark, I used my arm to wipe down the runway so nobody would hurt themselves. Thank you to @variety for their immediate concern and care with this matter. As of now, nobody from QOTSA has reached out to me. #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #JoshHomme

    Публикация от Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) Дек 10 2017 в 11:22 PST

    Later Homme apologized on Twitter and then posted a video on YouTube where he addresses Chelsea, but it seems that people are even angrier with him now.

    ​The incident set social media afire; Twitter users criticized and condemned Homme:

    ​In the meantime, Lauren has received much support from the group’s fans and other people sympathizing with her:

