Outrage as Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Kicks Female Photographer (VIDEO)

Despite Josh Homme’s apology, social media users are furious with his behavior during their latest concert.

Performing in Los Angeles, the Queens of the Stone Age musician kicked a photographer, Chelsea Lauren, in the head as she took pictures of him close to the stage. While he claims that he would never harm anyone intentionally, the whole world can see his move on Instagram. Lauren intends to file a police report, as she was hospitalized, saying her “eyebrow was bruised and her neck was sore.”

Later Homme apologized on Twitter and then posted a video on YouTube where he addresses Chelsea, but it seems that people are even angrier with him now.