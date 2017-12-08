Register
05:17 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, in London, Britain November 10, 2017.

    Hush: Uber Paid Hacker $100K to Keep Quiet About Breach

    © REUTERS/ Simon Dawson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A 20-year-old who hacked into Uber’s computer systems was paid $100,000 to destroy the data and keep quiet about the fact that 57 million people’s data, including sensitive information such as home addresses and credit card information, had been compromised, a new report reveals.

    The ride-sharing company announced that it had sustained a hack in late November, but the hack had actually occurred about a year earlier. The company did not say how it paid the hacker nor has it revealed any identifiable information about the person.

    Uber logo
    © AFP 2017/ Mark Ralston
    ‘Dirty Little Secret of Corporate America’: Uber Accused of Industrial Espionage

    Three people familiar with the payments told Reuters in a new report that the payment was made through Uber's bug bounty program, which is essentially a way for companies to pay people to find flaws in their software systems.

    While most payments are around $5,000 to $10,000, the hacker reaped far more fruits from this harvest.

    Paying a hacker through the bug bounty is generally in violation of the rules of normal bounty, according to cybersecurity professionals. But it makes sense if you want to cover up the fact that a hack actually occurred.

    "The creation of a bug country program doesn't allow Uber, their bounty service providers, or any other company the ability to decide that breach notification laws don't apply to them," according to Katie Moussouris, founder of Luta Security.

    A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Gene J. Puskar
    Tinker, Tailor, UBER, Spy: Taxi App Hires Ex-CIA Spooks to Spy on Rivals

    Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said "none of this should have happened" when announcing the breach in November. At the time of the breach, scandal-plagued former Uber executive Travis Kalanick was running the company. Kalanick resigned in June at the request of investors.

    In early 2017, Kalanick was accused of sexually harassing an engineer who used to work for him.

    Related:

    WATCH: Uber Driver Gets Tips Stolen By Money-Grabbing Passenger
    Uber and NASA Will Launch Flying Cars and UberAir by 2020
    Uber Driver Accused of Raping Unconscious New York Woman
    Uber CEO Finally Crumbles and Resigns After Months of Scandal, Bad PR
    Ursine Uber? Canadian Bear Desperate for a Ride
    Tags:
    Hack, Uber
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok