Tillerson Denies Reports Over White House Possibly Dismissing Him

Reports about an upcoming major reshuffle in the White House have been circulating in the media over the past months fueled by the strained relationship between US State Secretary Tillerson and President Trump.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, denied on Wednesday reports of the White House possibly dismissing him soon.

“This is a narrative that keeps coming up about every six weeks, and I would say y’all need to get some new sources,” Tillerson told reporters.

Last week, the New York Times reported that the White House was planning to replace Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo by the end of 2017 or shortly thereafter.

The White House dismissed the rumors as well as Donald Trump who stressed that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would not leave top US diplomatic post despite disagreements, calling the rumors about his resignation "fake news."

Tillerson responding to a request by journalists to comment on his possible dismissal called the reports "laughable."

Rumours about the state secretary's imminent resignation were triggered by reports that Tillerson allegedly referred to President Trump as a "moron" in private, a claim that was vehemently denied later by both the president and the Secretary of State.