05:31 GMT +305 December 2017
    Handcuffs

    Florida Man Arrested For Drawing Mass Shooting Scene on Student's Homework

    CC BY 2.0 / Victor
    US
    1 0 0

    Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested and jailed Friday for reportedly drawing the scene of a school massacre on a student's homework assignment.

    Violating the Sunshine State's Statute 836.10, the 33-year-old faces the charge of making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury after an investigation revealed he was the alleged artist behind the drawing.

    ​"The drawing depicted a school house on fire, a person running from the school on fire and several others standing in a line being shot by an individual," a press release from the Gulf County Sheriff's Office stated. "The image included two people on the ground in what appeared to be a pool of blood. The words, ‘Pew, Pew, Pew,' were written next to the person with the gun."

    The illustration also includes the words, " AHHH, It burns!" next to the figure who is running away from the school.

    A doctor
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Do Not Resuscitate' Tattoo Creates Conundrum at Florida Hospital
    Despite officials from the police department offering no details on how Edwards was connected to the drawing, The Port St. Joe Star reported that he is the stepfather of the child whose homework he drew on.

    Police officials were brought in to investigate the matter after a staff member at the Port St. Joe Elementary School saw the drawing and contacted the school administrators, International Business Times reported.

    "Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies," Sheriff Mike Harrison said in a statement. "We take matters like this very seriously."

    Investigators ultimately concluded that "there is no reason to believe that Edwards was going to carry out the threat."

    A written threat is a second-degree felony, The Port St. Joe Star reported.

