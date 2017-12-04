Trump May Sometimes Bypass Chief of Staff to Give Aides Orders - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump sometimes called the aides to his private residence in the evening to make plans, which he asked them to keep secret from Kelly, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the newspaper, some of the presidents' friends have also at times bypassed the official channels, calling the president's wife Melania Trump and asking her to pass a message on to her husband.
"This is more fake news and these are more anonymous sources peddling things that just aren’t true. The First Lady is focused on her own work in the East Wing," Melania Trump's spokewsoman said, as quoted by the newspaper. The White House has reportedly declined to comment.
