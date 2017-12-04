Register
04 December 2017
    President Donald Trump pauses to drink water as he speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 in Washington

    Trump May Sometimes Bypass Chief of Staff to Give Aides Orders - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    2 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has reportedly at times given assignments to White House aides bypassing Chief of Staff John Kelly and asked not to tell Kelly about his demands.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump sometimes called the aides to his private residence in the evening to make plans, which he asked them to keep secret from Kelly, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage for a campaign event at Fredericksburg Expo Center August 20, 2016 in Fredericksburg, Virginia
    © AFP 2017/ MOLLY RILEY
    Fiction-Like Memoir On Trump’s Campaign: Would Public Believe Ex Aides?
    At least once, aides have reportedly refused to do the president's bidding, so as not to break the chain of command.

    According to the newspaper, some of the presidents' friends have also at times bypassed the official channels, calling the president's wife Melania Trump and asking her to pass a message on to her husband.

    "This is more fake news and these are more anonymous sources peddling things that just aren’t true. The First Lady is focused on her own work in the East Wing," Melania Trump's spokewsoman said, as quoted by the newspaper. The White House has reportedly declined to comment.

