Register
10:04 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Yale Papyrus Fragment from the Nag Hammadi Gnostic Library Codex III, containing The Dialogue of the Savior (Yale Beinecke Library)

    Thus Speaketh the Lord: Greek Copy of Jesus Christ's Teachings Found in Oxford

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    4146

    A rare original Greek copy of a heretical Christian writing discovered by two University of Texas scholars sheds light on Jesus Christ’s secret teachings to His brother James.

    The fragments of the 1,600 year-old script found by religious studies scholars Geoffrey Smith and Brent Landau in the Egypt Exploration Society archives, kept at the University of Oxford, are part of the Nag Hammadi library, a collection of religious manuscripts translated from Greek into Coptic script between the 2nd and 6th Century AD.

    Рукописный коран 19 века
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Bogodvid
    Ancient Manuscript Mystery: Rare Korans Discovered, Returned to Iran
    The text, from the story the First Apocalypse of James, describes how Jesus passes on knowledge of the heavenly realm and future events to James, including James' inevitable death.

    “The text supplements the biblical account of Jesus’ life and ministry by allowing us access to conversations that purportedly took place between Jesus and his brother, James — secret teachings that allowed James to be a worthy teacher after Jesus’ death,” Geoffrey Smith said.

    The story of alternative Christian teachings was deemed “forbidden” because anything that added to or changed the existing New Testament in any way was outlawed by Orthodox Christians.

    Spread across 13 leather-bound vellum codices found buried in Egypt, the Nag Hammadi library of manuscript fragments belongs to a heretical tradition known as Gnosticism.

    READ MORE: A Book No One Can Read: Mystery of 600-Year-Old Voynich Manuscript

    The library was found buried in a large jar in what is now the small town of Nag Hammadi, Egypt, in 1945.

    Related:

    Ancient Manuscript Mystery: Rare Korans Discovered, Returned to Iran
    OLDEST SCRIPTURAL MANUSCRIPT TO APPEAR IN DIGITAL FORM
    Tags:
    discovery, Jesus' teachings, ancient manuscript, Oxford University, University of Texas, Brent Landau, Geoffrey Smith, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok