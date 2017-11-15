Register
04:12 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Protest against Donald Trump in the United States of America

    Nearly 200 US Inauguration Day Protesters Face Trials, Stiff Prison Sentences

    © Sputnik/ Caitlin Ochs
    US
    Get short URL
    219102

    Trials for some of the roughly 230 people arrested during an anti-capitalist, anti-fascist protest on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day will begin in the coming weeks and months.

    By bringing so many protesters to trial, the US government is trying to make an example of them, DC organizer and legal activist Sam Menefee-Libbey told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary.

    The fact that more than 190 of the protestors are going to trial, when 95 percent of indictments in the US typically lead to plea agreements, is highly unusual and is a huge departure from normal legal proceedings. And by charging many of the protesters with conspiracy and refusing to offer most of them plea bargains, the government is trying to force protesters facing shocking prison terms into situations where they may have to testify against co-defendants, he told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    Menefee-Libbey called attempts to set the legal code against anti-government activists a form of political persecution aimed to suppress resistance, and the "legal twists and turns" the government has taken over the past 10 months when it comes to these protesters reveals the corruption within the US legal system, he said.

    "On the inauguration, there were dozens of autonomous actions resisting the inauguration and protesting against the racist, sexist, homophobic, imperialist, money-grubbing a**hole that Donald Trump is. As part of that there was the anti-capitalist, anti-fascist march that was met with a lot of resistance from the DC Police Department," Menefee-Libbey explained.

    "Over 230 people were kettled and arrested before and after being repeatedly exposed to chemical weapons," he added. After having tear gas canisters fired at them, more than 200 people were charged with felony rioting, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence. Some of the protesters are also facing felony conspiracy charges with prison sentences of up to 70 years. Although a superseding indictment resulted in charges being dropped for journalists or legal observers, many of the protesters have been charged with eight felonies each. 

    Department of Justice Subpoenas Inauguration Day Protesters

    On November 1, a judge noted that two of the felonies that people were charged with do not actually exist as felonies in the criminal code, but were actually misdemeanors, reducing the sentence of those people from 51 years in prison to eight.

    Two groups of seven defendants are to go to trial before the end of the year: one group on November 15, the other on December 11, he said. But even with those trials scheduled, the legal chicanery continues.

    "At the trial readiness hearing for the December 11 trial, the prosecutor revealed that they had decided only to proceed with three misdemeanor counts rather than than the six felonies and two misdemeanors that everyone had traveled to DC to appear in court for. I think this sort of [change] attests to how wild the prosecutor's' legal theory is," Menefee-Libbey said. This development is very new, he added, and so far only applies to those seven defendants.

    Protesters are accused of throwing objects at people and businesses, and during the protests, some vehicles and storefronts were damaged. The property damage to the city has been assessed at north of $100,000 dollars. The DC police have been accused by protesters of kettling them, forcing individuals, including legal observers and journalists, into enclosed areas and making mass arrests, as well as assaults on protesters in custody. 

    Related:

    After Legal Threat, US Park Service Agrees to Grant Inauguration Protest Permits
    Massive Protest Planned in Portland for Trump's Inauguration
    Demonstrators Protest Against Trump in Mexico City on Inauguration Day
    More Trouble for Roy Moore; Trump Calls Former US Intel Heads 'Hacks'
    De Mistura: Putin, Trump Create Qualitatively New Situation in Syrian Settlement
    Tags:
    trial, protest, Donald Trump, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok