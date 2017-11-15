Register
15 November 2017
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.

    Sessions Denied Knowing About Flynn's Ties With Turkish Government

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    During a congressional hearing on Tuesday US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied that he had any information about the former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lobbying on behalf of Turkey.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday he had no knowledge of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties to the government of Turkey.

    "I don't believe I had information to that affect," Sessions said when asked whether he was aware that Flynn was working for Turkey when acting as a surrogate for President Donald Trump's campaign.

    Sessions also said he had no knowledge of Flynn's dealings with Turkey after the 2016 US presidential election.

    Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren also asked whether the attorney general knew anything about Flynn's efforts to extradite political opposition figure Fetullah Gulen. Sessions said he read about it in the US media just recently, but does not recall being briefed on this matter before.

    United States Vice President Mike Pence, left and Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, right, shake hands for the photographers prior to their meeting during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Prime Minister's Press Service
    Turkey Expects US to Stop Arming Syrian Kurds After Daesh's Defeat
    The attorney general noted he was aware Turkish officials continued to press the federal government seeking the return of Gulen to Ankara, but claimed he had no idea about an alleged $15 million kidnapping plan with Flynn's playing a role in it.

    In early March, Flynn registered the Flynn Intel Group, his consulting firm, as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for work on behalf of a firm owned by a Turkish national with links to Turkish institutions.

    Shortly after the registration, The Wall Street Journal reported citing former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director James Woolsey that Flynn held talks with Turkey while serving as an adviser to Trump, discussing ways to remove Gulen, who is suspected by Ankara of masterminding the July 2016 coup attempt, from the United States.

    Flynn’s spokesman Price Floyd denied the reports saying no such discussion ever occurred.

