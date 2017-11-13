Register
02:43 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Washington Post

    Matt Drudge Slams Washington Post Over Allegations of Being a Russian Shill

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    21220100

    Matt Drudge, the owner of the tremendously popular right-wing news aggregator Drudge Report, slammed The Washington Post for accusing him of being a Russian shill - the worst thing you can possibly be, these days.

    "I've linked to [The Washington Post] over 10,000 [times] in 25 years of doing [Drudge Report]," Drudge tweeted on Monday morning — his second Tweet ever. "I currently give them 37% of their referral traffic… It's a brutal business. Not even a thank you. Instead: YOU'RE A RUSSIAN OPERATIVE!"

    Drudge's slam, an extremely rare public statement from the reclusive editor, came after the Washington, DC, newspaper published a story Friday entitled "One of the busiest websites in the US in 2016 regularly linked to Russian propaganda."

    The Washington Post story begins in a complimentary tone, mentioning that Drudge Report was the second or third most visited website in the United States for the entirety of 2016. It logged billions of pageviews every month.

    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Washington Post Says Google Finds 'Russia-Paid Ads', Tech Giant Doesn't Confirm

    But all was not well, according to the Post. Drudge frequently linked to articles from InfoWars, the site of infamous radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Furthermore, the Post noted, Drudge frequently linked to RT and Sputnik News (sup?), which the Post described as "Russian propaganda."

    RT was today forced to classify itself as a foreign agency, a move that has been criticized by the Committee to Protect Journalists, among others, after the US Justice Department threatened to shutter their operation, freeze their accounts and arrest their editors. RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan commented on the change, "Between a criminal case and registration, we chose the latter. We congratulate American freedom of speech and all those who still believe in it."

    The Post also admitted that Drudge frequently linked to their site — many times more frequently than he did to Infowars, RT and Sputnik, the latter two of which the Post blithely groups together, seemingly to imply that Sputnik and RT are illegitimate outlets that propagate conspiracy theories.

    Russia Today channel
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Wall Street Analyst: RT Falling Prey to US Propagators of Russian Collusion Delusion

    "Drudge's taste in news often tends toward the more exotic; he clearly understands the sorts of things that people like to read," the Post reported, a backhanded compliment to Sputnik and others. "… Drudge himself seems to share some of the same sense of impending apocalypse and systemic collapse that undergirds a lot of the reports from these sites."

    The Post's article doesn't seem to have a coherent point. The allegation appears to be that Drudge shares news from fake, disreputable sources such as Sputnik, but it also mentions that Drudge Report shares Post stories far more frequently. So… The Post is calling itself fake news?

    Russia Today logo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    RT America Registers as Foreign Agent at Demand of US Justice Department

    It isn't just right-wingers like Drudge who have recently called the endless charges of anyone who so much as glances at a vodka bottle a Russian shill. In an April interview with progressive outlet Democracy Now!, noted philosopher and US policy critic Noam Chomsky claimed that "half the world is cracking up in laughter" over the charge of Russian interference in the US election.

    Calling Trump's stated goal of reducing tensions with Moscow "the one element of Trump's programs which is fairly reasonable," Chomsky criticized the Democrats for endlessly pushing the Russian interference story to deflect away from "the way they utterly mishandled the election and blew a perfect opportunity to win, handed it over to the opposition."

    Related:

    Azerbaijani Official Accuses Washington Post of 'Lies, Distortion of Facts'
    UK Trade Secretary to Discuss Post-Brexit Trade Deal in Washington on Monday
    Washington Post's Response to Vault 7 Leak? The Russians Are Behind It!
    'Democracy Dies in Darkness': Twittersphere Mocks Washington Post's New Motto
    Male or Female: Washington Post Apologizes for Screw Up, Again
    Tags:
    Russia gate, RT, Sputnik, Infowars, Drudge Report, Washington Post, Alex Jones, Margarita Simonyan, Noam Chomsky, Matt Drudge
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok