Register
17:21 GMT +314 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations

    It Was US Envoy to UN Who Advised Trump to Decertify Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    142203123

    Despite Tillerson's and Mattis' efforts to the opposite effect, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reportedly prepared the ground for not recognizing Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It was the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley who advised US President Donald Trump not to recognize Tehran's compliance with the nuclear agreement, the Politico magazine reported Saturday.

    The publication notes that Haley became Trump's "favorite internal voice" on the Iranian nuclear deal, consolidating her position with the US president, adding that Haley is viewed as Tillerson's possible successor as US Secretary of State.

    According to Politico, in July, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Pentagon chief James Mattis convinced Trump to admit that Iran is in compliance with the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), since the US president had no strong arguments to declare Iran in violation of the JCPOA. However, Haley prepared the groundwork for not recognizing Iran's compliance, while other members of the presidential administration advocated a more cautious approach on this issue, the magazine said.

    "Let me lay a foundation for it," Haley told Trump during a July meeting, as quoted by the Politico's source familiar with the proceedings, and the president responded approvingly.

    ​According to the publication, this is taking place amid increasing tensions in the relationship between Trump and the head of the State Department.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    UK Intel Believes Iran Behind June Cyberattacks on Gov't, Not Russia - Reports

    In a speech on Friday, US President Donald Trump said his administration has decided not to certify Iran's compliance with the JCPOA, but has not challenged Iran's compliance with the deal at the international level. Trump also said that the White House would work with the country's Congress and the United States' allies to fix the "many serious flaws" of the agreement with Iran, and promised that the US would impose new sanctions against Iran for supporting terrorism.

    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet Youth as You've Never Seen Before
    Soviet Youth as You've Never Seen Before
    Catch Them All!
    Catch Them All!
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok