It Was US Envoy to UN Who Advised Trump to Decertify Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

Despite Tillerson's and Mattis' efforts to the opposite effect, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reportedly prepared the ground for not recognizing Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.

The publication notes that Haley became Trump's "favorite internal voice" on the Iranian nuclear deal, consolidating her position with the US president, adding that Haley is viewed as Tillerson's possible successor as US Secretary of State.

According to Politico, in July, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Pentagon chief James Mattis convinced Trump to admit that Iran is in compliance with the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), since the US president had no strong arguments to declare Iran in violation of the JCPOA. However, Haley prepared the groundwork for not recognizing Iran's compliance, while other members of the presidential administration advocated a more cautious approach on this issue, the magazine said.

"Let me lay a foundation for it," Haley told Trump during a July meeting, as quoted by the Politico's source familiar with the proceedings, and the president responded approvingly.

​According to the publication, this is taking place amid increasing tensions in the relationship between Trump and the head of the State Department.

In a speech on Friday, US President Donald Trump said his administration has decided not to certify Iran's compliance with the JCPOA, but has not challenged Iran's compliance with the deal at the international level. Trump also said that the White House would work with the country's Congress and the United States' allies to fix the "many serious flaws" of the agreement with Iran, and promised that the US would impose new sanctions against Iran for supporting terrorism.